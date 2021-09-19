$0.30 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

