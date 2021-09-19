BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.24 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $378.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $390.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.