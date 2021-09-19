Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,168 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 467,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 72,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.