Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.03 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $156.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.06. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.