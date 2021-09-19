Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $379.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.99 and its 200 day moving average is $339.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

