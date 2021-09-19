Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 42 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $946,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $482.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.07. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $503.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

