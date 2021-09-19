Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.