Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,619 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

NYSE IR opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

