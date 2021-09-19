Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,412 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.