Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 80.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 76,181 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 48.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.