Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys 1,022 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples purchased 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,275.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 803,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,543.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 53.3% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 151,261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 311,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.