Tony Abbandonato Sells 11,100 Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Tony Abbandonato sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$15,429.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,213,050.33.

Tony Abbandonato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Tony Abbandonato sold 12,400 shares of Imaflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$18,228.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Tony Abbandonato sold 200 shares of Imaflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$304.00.

Shares of IFX stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Imaflex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$65.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.63.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

