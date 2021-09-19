Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

Zillow Group stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

