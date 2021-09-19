Aviva PLC Purchases 11,679 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $86.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.