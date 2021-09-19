OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 8.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMF stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

