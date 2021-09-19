Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 6,052,876 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,384,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

