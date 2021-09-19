Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,536 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

RTX stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

