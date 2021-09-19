Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,301 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -292.02 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $134.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

