Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,069 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $319.87 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.86. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 1.26.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

