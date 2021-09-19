Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

