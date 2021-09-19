Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after buying an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after buying an additional 793,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

