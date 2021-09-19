Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,310. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

