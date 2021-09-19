Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $76.00

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

