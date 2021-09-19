Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $76.00

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.
KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of KYMR opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $91.92.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
