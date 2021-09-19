Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price at $8.65

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

