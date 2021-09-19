Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 163,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.29% of Tarena International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEDU opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.88.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

