Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $273.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.15.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

