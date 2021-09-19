Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Drops By 33.6%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 896,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SV opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Spring Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $12.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

