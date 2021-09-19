Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.41

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.41 and traded as high as $34.79. Digimarc shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 269,840 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $575.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 292.1% during the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at about $17,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 131.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 180,713 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter valued at about $2,195,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

