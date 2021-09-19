Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,279,217 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market cap of $110.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

