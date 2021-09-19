Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.33

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.33 and traded as low as C$28.05. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$28.43, with a volume of 88,671 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.89.

The company has a market cap of C$533.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1,421.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

