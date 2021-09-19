Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.97

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.97 and traded as low as C$14.86. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 3,580,691 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. ATB Capital raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.18%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,517,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$525,747,258.56.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

