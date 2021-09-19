Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,391.05

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,391.05 ($31.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,439 ($18.80). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,465 ($19.14), with a volume of 383,486 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,343.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,398.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

