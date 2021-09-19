K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.09

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.09 and traded as low as C$39.48. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$40.08, with a volume of 5,200 shares.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

