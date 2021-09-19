Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $285,000 Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.79 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

