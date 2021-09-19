Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of PMO opened at $14.25 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.