Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

NYSE AMC opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.