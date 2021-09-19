Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 107.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 603.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 890,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 47.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 140,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 118.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,926 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $745.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

