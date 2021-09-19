State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.12 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.