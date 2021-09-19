Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 900 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

