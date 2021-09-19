BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 288.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $289.65 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

