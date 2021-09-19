BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

