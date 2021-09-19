Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $32.30 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $902,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

