Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 11,500 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 788,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,161,038.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$925.94 million and a P/E ratio of -51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.49 and a twelve month high of C$4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

