MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $25,492.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,451,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

