Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $21,822.50 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Mohit Singh sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,822.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:QS opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $132.73.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
