Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $21,822.50 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Mohit Singh sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,822.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:QS opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after purchasing an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

