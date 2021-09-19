BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

