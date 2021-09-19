Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after buying an additional 250,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 364.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 42,888 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $439,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

