The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 113,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.