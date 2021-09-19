Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.54% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

