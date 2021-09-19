BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Gap were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Gap by 49.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in The Gap during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Gap by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in The Gap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Gap by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,485. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.